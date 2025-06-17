The OpenAI-American Media Merger Is Now Complete
Can the mainstream media give unbiased coverage in these circumstances?
You probably know OpenAI has been striking deals with news companies left and right for over two years now. But you might not realize how deeply its roots have threaded through the American media industry.
Here’s an illustrated list:
But at least the New York Times resists!!
No. It resisted OpenAI. It didn’t resist AI.
Looking bleak. These are the news outlets that supposedly keep tabs on AI companies.
I only enlisted OpenAI’s deals to avoid making the list twice as long, but Google, Meta, etc., also have their share (although admittedly, the bigger players don’t really need that much data from news companies because they are the internet).
Below some reflections about what this means for the future of AI and media.
