You probably know OpenAI has been striking deals with news companies left and right for over two years now. But you might not realize how deeply its roots have threaded through the American media industry.

Here’s an illustrated list:

Source: Axel Springer , December 2023 (Included: Business Insider, Politico )

Source: News Corp , May 2024 (Included: The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, New York Post, The Times, The Australian, The Daily Telegraph )

Source: Vox Media , May 2024 (Included: New York Magazine, Vox, The Verge, The Cut, Vulture )

Source: TIME , June 2024

Source: Condé Nast , August 2024 (Included: Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair, Wired )

Source: Hearst , October 2024 (Included: Esquire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, San Francisco Chronicle )

Source: Axios , January 2025

But at least the New York Times resists!!

No. It resisted OpenAI. It didn’t resist AI.

Looking bleak. These are the news outlets that supposedly keep tabs on AI companies.

I only enlisted OpenAI’s deals to avoid making the list twice as long, but Google, Meta, etc., also have their share (although admittedly, the bigger players don’t really need that much data from news companies because they are the internet).

Below some reflections about what this means for the future of AI and media.

10 reflections on the future of AI and media