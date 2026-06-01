Hey, Alberto here! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business for The Algorithmic Bridge. Paid subscribers also get Monday how-to guides and Friday news commentary. I publish occasional extra articles.

I have an IMPORTANT REMINDER for you.

I’m running a 50% discount offer on annual subs that ends on June 5th. Get yours now and enjoy the discount forever.

If you read the free edition and have been thinking about subscribing, this is the best time. I won’t do another offer anytime soon.

GET YOUR 50% DISCOUNT