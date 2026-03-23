Hey there, I’m Alberto! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business for The Algorithmic Bridge. Paid subscribers also get Monday news commentary and Friday how-to guides. I publish occasional extra articles. If you’d like to become a paid subscriber, here’s a button for that:

This guide is a little… different than usual. It’s more “me,” you could say. More real and more useful than any other guide I’ve written. But also way more “me.” Enjoy.