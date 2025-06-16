The Algorithmic Bridge

Shaeda Ramblings
1h

"This is what drives views"

I will typically always defend most writers/ journalists on these kinds of points.

They are not the problem, we are!

They write about whatever we read. We know that it's this way and not the other way because on *all* news sites there *are* articles that are 'sensible' and 'contextual' etc: people just don't get read.

I'm involved in the Nutrition world (mid-MSc), and this is arguably even more prominent here. If you let it it will drive you crazy and you'll become incredibly frustrated (arguably rightly so), but at the end of the day it is what it is: biology

I also feel that 'misleading articles' are actually *good* for writers who *do* have domain knowledge and *can* help contextualise etc: they are providing more material for you to write and expand on!

Joel McKinnon
5h

It took me a while to get past those charts. Even more stark than the one featured in this piece was one in the Helen Ritchey article showing global causes of death. Noncommunicable disease is the big baddie with 74% of attributed deaths. 0.2% are attributed to war (as of 2019).

Just about every night I hear from my wife about how the world is going to hell. She is probably a lot worse than most at resonating with bad news in the media. Fear and stress from this kind of media spin is probably having a much bigger impact on her likely lifespan than any of the things she fears.

The larger point of your essay is excellent, however, and I will use this when I encounter the scare stories of how chatbots are the greatest nemesis ever known to mankind. They may become so, but they have a long way to go to dethrone the champs.

