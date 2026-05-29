The Charts the AI Industry Doesn’t Want You to See
This is what the AI story looks like
Over the years, I’ve shared many charts that illustrate how AI and the industry are evolving. But I’ve never put them together. This is the bigger picture that standalone news articles miss. When you see them at once, things start to make sense.
I’ve compiled 11 charts that I consider extremely important: the ones that reveal the ugly side of the story. A chart tells you what the industry wants you to see. Enough charts, and you start to see through the industry.
The format is: title, chart, one-liner explanation with source. In 5 minutes of reading time, you will understand more about where the AI industry is heading than from hundreds of pages of corporate reports.
Here’s the outline:
TEN COMPANIES ARE CARRYING THE ENTIRE ECONOMY
THE CAPABILITIES OF AI HAVE BEEN EXAGGERATED
MOST TOKENS GENERATED BY AI ARE WASTED
AI RELIABILITY IS BARELY IMPROVING
THE AI INDUSTRY RUNS ON CIRCULAR DEALS
PEOPLE ARE NOT USING AI TO ITS FULL POTENTIAL
AMERICANS DON’T WANT DATACENTERS NEARBY
AI USERS BELIEVE AI EVEN WHEN IT’S WRONG
WORKERS DON’T THINK AI IS SAVING THEM TIME
AI IS KILLING THE JOBS OF JUNIOR DEVELOPERS
THE IMPOSSIBLE MATH OF THE AI BOOM
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