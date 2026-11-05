The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Coalabi's avatar
Coalabi
8hEdited

Great essay! I fully agree (and I'm an engineer and IT professional)

AI as an industry today is all about hype, greediness and power. Humanity and its (positive) future have no real place in their plans. They want money and an oligopoly that will keep challengers at the gates and ordinary people at their mercy.

AI can be useful but not in the hands of those corporations. Besides, it remains today so unreliable and there are so many negative effects in the medium term (loss of skills, loss of creativity, cognitive decline ... and what about dependency towards a handful of suppliers?). Let's proceed step by step and with reasonably sized actors, not gorillas in the cage ...

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Matt Kelland's avatar
Matt Kelland
7h

"The Democrats swept the midterms and owe their victory to the AI industry." Well, among many other reasons.

But fundamentally, this is indeed how many people feel about AI: "just don’t build the thing that will make my life a fucking nightmare." They don't care about the potential benefits if the costs to them are too high.

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