The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoffe's avatar
Geoffe
1d

Missed opportunity not using Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent as the four characteristics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alberto Romero and others
Leo K's avatar
Leo K
1dEdited

In the Silicon Game of Thrones - Sam = Cersei Lannister, Elon = Daenerys Targaryen, Dario = Jon Snow, Mark = Stannis Baratheon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Alberto Romero and others
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alberto Romero
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture