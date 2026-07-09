The Algorithmic Bridge

The Algorithmic Bridge

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Keith Minler's avatar
Keith Minler
8h

Fascinating, instructive and well worth the read. I am wondering if is it possible for humans to try ARC-AGI-3 type tests?

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1 reply by Alberto Romero
Understanding Intelligence's avatar
Understanding Intelligence
8h

The goal of ARC-AGI is not to prove that a model has human-level intelligence, but to refute that it is the case. The philosophy of the test is Popper's falsification approach. Should GPT reach 100%, it will still be irrelevant. These benchmarks are saturated always in the same way: manually creating large datasets with games similar in spirit to those in ARC-AGI 3, so that the model will be prepared and optimized for the test. But intelligence consists precisely in facing completely novel situations: saturating the benchmark by accumulating experience defeats the purpose.

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