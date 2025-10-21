I’m running a Halloween sale for free subscribers at a 33% discount until November 3rd (Monday). I probably won’t do another one until 2026, so make sure to get yours at the reduced price of $80/year (vs $120/year).

get 33% annual discount

Or get the normal monthly subscription here:

OpenAI just shipped an impressive product: ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered browser with an agent mode (Plus and Pro subs only). With Atlas, ChatGPT is not so much a tool among many to retrieve information from the web (e.g., Google Search or other AI products) as it is a tool to interact with it directly.

It’s like Google Chrome (also built on Chromium) except you can talk to it in natural language (e.g., English) because ChatGPT is embedded in the structural design (not added as a plug-in!) and it does stuff on the web on your behalf: it can plan trips, fill forms, make reservations, edit docs inline—the typical examples.

I don’t think I need an AI browser just so that I don’t have to click on things, but Atlas seems like a genuine advance over Google Chrome. (The market seems to agree.) This is not a review of the product itself, though, but a review of the very feature that makes it exciting—which is also the one that could break it.