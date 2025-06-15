IMPORTANT REMINDER: The current Three-Year Birthday Offer gets you a yearly subscription at 20% off forever, and runs from May 30th to July 1st. Lock in your annual subscription now for $80/year. Starting July 1st, The Algorithmic Bridge will move to $120/year. Existing paid subs, including those of you who redeem this offer, will retain their rates indefinitely. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, now is the time.

Get 20% off forever

I’ve read dozens and dozens of advice pieces on how to fight AI as an amateur writer, so you’ll be surprised to hear that the insight I’m sharing today was missing from all of them.

It would be fatal to overlook the urgency of this moment. This advice is time-sensitive. The earlier you apply it, the greater your chances of success. So I will be brief.