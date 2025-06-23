GENTLE REMINDER: ONE WEEK LEFT. The current Three-Year Birthday Offer gets you a yearly subscription for 20% off forever, from May 30th to July 1st. Lock in your annual subscription now for $80/year. Starting July 1st, The Algorithmic Bridge will move to $120/year. Existing paid subs, including those of you who redeem this offer, will retain their rates indefinitely. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading, now is the time.
Two types of people work at the highest levels of the AI industry. One type does it for practical, mundane reasons: money, fame, status, making a long-lasting contribution. Perhaps to brag in front of the girls or simply to fit in with a tribe of people with similar interests. Then there’s the priests.