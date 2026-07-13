Hey, Alberto here! 👋 Each week, I publish long-form AI analysis covering culture, philosophy, and business. Paid subscribers get Monday how-to guides and Friday news commentary. If you’d like to become a paid subscriber, here’s a button for that:

Today I’m giving you the exact three-item formula for succeeding in the AI age.

Before AI, the path to success has always followed a familiar formula: talent sets the ceiling, intelligence determines how fast you reach it, and ability becomes the proof that you did.

Talent is the raw material that makes your first attempts at music or math already better than your peers. Intelligence is domain-general learning rate—how quickly you can close the gap between where you are and where you could be. Ability is the practiced, demonstrable mechanism that turns potential, mediated by intelligence, into output. Each feeds the next. Each is scarce.

Or was: We are witnessing a phenomenon similar to what happened to physical strength during the Industrial Revolution. There was a time when the figure of John Henry—the man of supreme physical power—was the apex of economic value. That didn’t last. And yet the steam engine didn’t quite make strength irrelevant; it simply decoupled it from economic necessity. AI is the same thing for the mind: a decoupling of cognitive labor from cognitive output.

AI’s primary contribution is a surplus of what was once scarce.

Suddenly, intelligence can be rented by the token, ability can be delegated to an agent, and talent—once thought to be the non-copyable soul of the artist—is to be found in high supply on the open web for AI models to scrape.

Today, what you do with intelligence matters more than possessing it. Possibility is less constrained by your ability than by your willingness to commit and act. And the hard part isn’t creating something no one else can but knowing what not to create.

The old trinity was INTELLIGENCE x ABILITY x TALENT.

The new one is:

IMAGINATION (OR THE SCOPE OF CHOICE) AGENCY (OR THE ANTIDOTE TO PARALYSIS) TASTE (OR THE ART OF RESTRAINT)

Today I’m giving you the exact formula for succeeding in the AI age. I’ve spent six years watching this industry: winners do it this way.

Below: 1) the skill that becomes invaluable when intelligence is 20 bucks a month, 2) the antidote to the paralysis that kills your AI projects before they ship, and 3) the filter that separates a work of art from a pile of slop. You can try to reverse-engineer all this yourself over the next three years. Or read it in the next five minutes.