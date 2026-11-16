The more I think about the whole Jensen Huang situation, the more I think the consequences might extend well beyond Nvidia losing a founder-CEO.

Huang occupied an unusual and critical position: his company was simultaneously the industry’s largest hardware supplier, one of its principal financiers, a political advocate for expanding access to AI, and a defender of an ecosystem that threatened some of his biggest customers. His departure creates the possibility that the economics of AI will become more competitive while control over AI becomes more concentrated.

In other words, it could be the end of the industry as we know it today. Below I explore five ways this crisis could reshape AI and the industry itself, some already unfolding and others whose consequences may take years to become apparent.

This story is developing so take everything with a grain of salt and keep an eye out for information that may qualify, support or contradict what’s been said here or elsewhere. This is mostly a fun exercise of informed speculation.

With that in mind, what could happen next?