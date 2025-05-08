One of the things people ask me the most—and that I have no problem answering, but rarely do so in public—is how I use AI. What’s the point of my preaching if I don’t act accordingly, right? So I’ve decided to write a response-article.

First off, what are my credentials to write this besides that I write about AI? Easy: I have 4 or 5 ChatGPT tabs open at all times. I use it pretty much all day, every day. I estimate it saves me 8-10 hours of work every week. That’s also why I’m capable of writing and publishing so much, a topic I will expand on in a different post.

Despite this clearly deranged behavior, I won’t cover all your use cases, since my work heavily defines my relationship with AI (e.g., I write but I don’t code). Most of it should apply to any kind of job anyway.

I’ve made the post as skimmable as possible; it’s not written in a narrative style, but more like a rapid-fire listicle to maximize value and minimize fluff. Here we go.