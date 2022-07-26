Credit: Author via Midjourney

I’m going to start calling GPT the Great PreTender.

A month ago I published in The Algorithmic Bridge a very special article. I entitled it “AI Has An Invisible Misinformation Problem.” It was proof of large language models’ (LLMs) ability to create seemingly coherent text — maybe even good enough to fool you, who are probably among the most AI-savvy people.

Only at the very end I revealed that GPT-3 wrote most of the article — giving a new meaning to ‘invisible’ in the headline. A few people commented they were impressed that they couldn’t tell it was the product of GPT-3.

An article about AI-based misinformation that was misinformation in itself was the best way to make the reader feel the danger. GPT-3 made up facts, citations, and even human experts throughout the article. Prompting it to write a seemingly coherent and cohesive piece of text was pretty straightforward.

Professor Gary Marcus, who has repeatedly revealed the facade behind GPT-3’s supposed language mastery, commented that writing about how LLMs can easily produce misinformation is “so important.”

Now, neurobiology student Almira Osmanovic Thunström has gone a step further. She asked GPT-3 to write a scientific paper about itself. A hard self-referential task with the additional difficulty of writing in scientific jargon.

She then submitted it to a peer-reviewed journal with the AI as the first author. After reading her article in Scientific American and the pre-reviewed version published on the pre-print server HAL I realized the implications are wild.

Let’s see why.

GPT-3, the Great PreTender

When I stumbled across Osmanovic’s article I was excited; writing an academic paper is not an easy task for GPT-3. If successful it’d make headlines all around tech media. But, once I began reading the paper I understood why no one was talking about it. GPT-3 was committing the same mistakes I forced it into in my misinformation article — but unintendedly.

Osmanovic didn’t have high expectations when she prompted GPT-3 to “write an academic thesis in 500 words about GPT-3 and add scientific references and citations inside the text.” However, proving once again how good the system is at pretending to know what it’s doing, GPT-3 outputted the following, leaving her in “awe”:

“GPT-3 is a machine learning platform that enables developers to train and deploy AI models. It is also said to be scalable and efficient with the ability to handle large amounts of data. Some have called it a “game changer” in the field of AI (O’Reilly, 2016). GPT-3 has been used in a number of different applications including image recognition, natural language processing, and predictive modeling. In each of these cases, GPT-3 has demonstrated its potential to improve upon existing methods (Lee, 2016).”

Osmanovic was reasonably surprised because, at a first glance, it feels like GPT-3 actually generated a decent “introduction to a fairly good scientific publication,” as she wrote for Scientific American. “Here was novel content written in academic language, well-grounded references cited in the right places and in relation to the right context,” she said.

However, if you pay close attention to what GPT-3 wrote, the surprise fades away — and it's replaced by the worry about what could be.