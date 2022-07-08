DALL·E 2 was released on April 6 and, in a matter of days, it captured the world’s attention. DALL·E 2 wasn’t just the highest-quality text-to-image AI at the time, but a significant qualitative leap from previous ones. It was a phenomenon and people’s excitement grew accordingly.

But OpenAI didn’t want to give people public access due to safety concerns, allowing only a very restricted group of people to use it. On top of that—and in line with the company’s ironic closed-source tendencies—they didn’t open-source DALL·E 2.

That’s right. The company announced it, gave access to its—and Microsoft’s—employees, refused to let university researchers study it, and promoted the impressive generations non-stop on Twitter. An amazing PR stunt that captured our interest only to signal that they’re still at the forefront of AI research.

For days, Twitter was flooded with unbelievable paintings, drawings, and photorealistic pics. But people wanted access. They wanted to play with it and not just wait for OpenAI employees to share a new breathtaking creation.

(In defense of OpenAI, I’ll say that restricting access when the downstream harm isn’t well-analyzed is better than carelessly opening the model to everyone. Still, that’s insufficient. See BigScience’s approach).

What could people do? The only option was signing up for a neverending waitlist (that seems to show undisclosed preferences towards specific groups of people). A few weeks ago OpenAI accelerated the pace allowing access to 10K people/week (as of July 1, +50K people have access).

But it was too late.

DALL·E mini had arrived.

A new text-to-image model built on the foundations of DALL·E 2. Despite its apparent lower quality and limited skill, it captured the collective attention faster even than its predecessor. To give you some numbers, DALL·E 2 generated +3 million images in the first month and a half whereas DALL·E mini was generating up to +50 million a day just a couple of weeks ago. That’s a 700x increase.

The immediate and overwhelming success of DALL·E mini against its much more qualified older brother tells us a story that we’re going to see more of in the future.

Let’s see what happened, why it may be coming to an end, and why it matters to you.