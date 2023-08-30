ChatGPT Would Vote Democrat, New Study Finds—But It's Full of Flaws
The researchers studied ChatGPT's political bias, but independent analysis casts doubt on the methodology
AI makes headlines every day. Politics makes even more headlines every day, especially any news with the slightest partisan touch to it. No wonder the combination of the two attracts us like moths to a flame.
This piece covers a topic I consider crucial if we are to build a healthy relationship between AI and the world. It’s not primarily about AI or pol…