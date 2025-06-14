BREAKING: AI Found Totally Useless Except in Boosting Output of World’s Smartest Mathematician
The story of two geniuses
I'm tempted daily by the arguments of thousands of people who insist that AI is little more than useless, but then I remember that the most brilliant living mathematician uses it to boost his productivity, and the temptation goes away.