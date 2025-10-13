The Algorithmic Bridge

19h

I’m surprised there aren’t more comments … but then again, Ted got it right: few older people understand the complexity and younger generations don’t know what it’s like to live without being constantly under surveillance.

I am one of few older people who does understand the complexity (thanks to a long career in tech) but can remember what it was like to live entirely in the physical world. I walked away from tech and returned to the physical world (mostly) - for the very reasons you outline here.

I’d love to see how you update it - my hand is raised🖐️ - please do!

Ted's avatar
Ted
1d

The reason for further development and expansion of this essay, Mr. Romero, is to provide a point of comparison for those that have none.

Relatively few older people understand the complexity of interacting elements involved, but they can remember what it was like to live almost entirely in the physical world.

Younger cohorts navigate the complexity more effectively, but have never experienced a life free from constantly-hovering surveillance, whether human or technological. They have adapted to ubiquitous surveillance to the point of amygdalic activation when not being monitored.

The alienation from human bonding paradigms that this represents, constitutes an atomized dependence on artifice. That dependence is maladaptive because of the complexity required to sustain the "electronic environment."

One way to think of what a refresh and republish effects, is that it provides a topographical map and a compass with which to navigate it, as opposed to utter reliance on voice commands from a GPS that instruct a driver to "turn here, turn there."

Just as GPS has fostered perpetual disorientation, the digital age has narrowed attention into focusing on the "eternal now," inducing people to solve today's problem over and over again over subsequent days, rather than resolving the underlying systemic and structural issues that eternally recreate the problem.

1 reply
