3 Powerful Strategies (Other Than AI Detectors) That Teachers Can Adopt to Adapt to Generative AI
Prepare for the upcoming school year by 1. taking a full-value attitude, 2. dodging problematic effects of AI, or 3. embracing AI-enabled teaching
The first strategy is taking the right mindset toward what many teachers see as an avalanche of problems enhanced, and even created, by generative AI. Not an action in itself but an attitude. Whether teachers see AI as a curse or a blessing, a mental shift is required solely because a new element has entered the equation.
The other two strategies, althou…