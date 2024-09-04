Jacobite Steam Train (Hogwarts Express) at the Glenfinnan Viaduct

As many of you probably suspect, I love writing essays. I feel I’m not a good writer yet so I try to overlap my efforts to improve with my aim to provide you valuable insights. Sometimes, however, I step too deep into self-indulgence.

I write about things that interest me that don’t fulfill the promise of the newsletter, or go cryptic with acronyms and statistics new readers won’t follow, or turn up too much my critique-o-meter, or choose a style that’s not easily consumable in the age of goldfish attention spans (I speak for myself).

This isn’t an apology—I like to write for myself because otherwise I wouldn’t write at all—but a thank you for bearing with me through my more selfish times.

So instead of an essay that’s hard to parse (or too contrarian), this is something I think we can all find valuable—a short, mostly neutral list of things I see unfolding in AI right now (no hype or anti-hype).

It makes up a comprehensive bird’s eye view at multiple levels: industry trends, practical applications, current research, regulatory developments, and behind-the-scenes insights that aren’t widely publicized (If you want me to dive deeper on any of these, let me know in the comments).

No more ado.